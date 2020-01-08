Ancestry.com, 23 and Me and other genetic services have become popular the past few years as people seek potential medical issues or unknown relatives.
A new use of these DNA kits in solving cold cases made big waves when the Golden State Killer was identified through Ancestry.com four decades after the crimes.
Law enforcement only has one federal database called CODIS, which only holds DNA of convicted felons. By having the ability to use genealogical DNA, police are able to identify a suspect who may have never had DNA collected and stored in the federal database.
Detective Jeff Pearl with the St. Joseph Police Department shed light on how using consumer DNA banks has helped in the Golden State Killer case.
"They use that system and lo and behold, that individual's DNA, familial DNA, which is a family lineage of DNA, was in there. So they were able to go back and then get a search warrant for his DNA based upon that familial line of DNA that was in that system," Pearl said.
As genealogical DNA expands possibilities to solve crimes, there are some concerns for both consumers and law enforcement.
The Pentagon has even warned against the use of the consumer DNA kits, citing reliability and security risks. Pearl talks about how this may not provide accurate results to use for evidence.
"You're taking a swab, you're putting it in your mouth and you're collecting your DNA and if you don't do it with proper protocols, you're also taking the DNA from everybody else you've touched," Pearl said. "And there could be a security problem with that you don't know what the security issues are with them keeping those DNA indexes and they have those in there and once it's there, it's there forever."
Currently the majority of consumer DNA companies require a court order, valid trial, grand jury, subpoena or search warrant to grant access to law enforcement.