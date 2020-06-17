The stay-at-home order ended this week, and people have headed out of the house. Downtown St. Joseph was busy on Wednesday with many people enjoying the weather and no restrictions.
Frederick Gentry spent his morning getting a tea and said he saw more people than before.
“Lots of people,” he said.
And Gentry wasn’t the only one. Craig Nelson spent time around Downtown with his dog and was excited to see people joining. It reminded him of what life was like before the pandemic.
“I think people are excited there’s cars again on the streets,” Nelson said. “Just like the old days.”
There are no local regulations regulations the virus. Gentry said he noticed many people enjoying that at his favorite local restaurant and no one was thinking about the new virus.
”I went there last night and no restrictions,” he said. “They acted like it didn’t exist.”
Both men said the stay-at-home orders were hard on them, and they are very excited to be free from it now. Gentry missed his favorite restaurant.
”I was so upset when I couldn’t go,” he said.
And Nelson agreed.
”I resented every minute of it,” Nelson said.
Nelson said now that orders are lifted, he can continue his life and has a new start.
”They lifted restrictions and I got a new job,” he said.
Nelson said it also has come at a perfect time.
”Sweet summertime,” he said.
Nelson said he saw only one person in a mask around town, and that person quickly removed it when they noticed others without one.
The City of St. Joseph Health Department is still suggesting people wear masks and continue practicing social distancing.
Some businesses in Downtown have put their own restrictions in place for curbside pickup and limited seating, while others are open to let people in.