St. Joseph road crews were able to get off the streets earlier than expected Saturday, but more winter weather is expected.
According to Superintendent of Streets Keven Schneider, most crews were off the streets before 5 a.m. Due to snowfall, the crews were back to work around 11 a.m.
According to the National Weather Service, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for all of Northwest Missouri until 6 p.m. Saturday. That warning was issued just after 3 a.m. Saturday. The warning calls for 2-4 inches of snow and a "light glaze" of ice.
The News-Press NOW Storm Tracker radar showed snow moving through most of the coverage area around 9:30 a.m.
Other roads outside of St. Joseph were covered as of 9:15 a.m. however, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation Traveler Information Map.
U.S. Highway 59 was listed as covered from just north of St. Joseph to the Missouri border. Interstate 35 from Cameron to the Iowa state line was also listed as covered.
Other routes were only "partially covered," like Interstate 29 south from St. Joseph to Kansas City. Both U.S. Highway 36 and State Route 6 were also partially covered.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol didn't publish any crashes overnight from Friday into Saturday as of Saturday morning, but two crashes were listed late Friday night.
In a crash in Atchison county, one driver suffered "moderate injuries" after his vehicle lost control on an ice covered Interstate 29 south.
"Vehicle one crossed the center of the road and then traveled and then traveled off the east side of the roadway," according to the crash report. "Vehicle one traveled back onto the roadway and overturned, sliding to a stop and blocking southbound lanes of I-29."
In a crash in Livingston county, a woman suffered moderate injuries after she lost control on an icy U.S. Highway 36. According to a crash report, the woman struck both sides of the Grand River bridge.
Several power outages were reported in St. Joseph Saturday morning, impacting about 100 customers in the city, according to an Evergy outage map.
Smaller outages around Agency, Country Club Village and Gower were also reported.