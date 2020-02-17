The first progress report for the Crossing Outreach Ministry was released, and between October and December of last year, 150 homeless individuals went through the Urban Mission Collaboration, a program which is sponsored by Mosaic Life Care.
Program partners Community Action Partnership, the St. Joseph Police Department and Pivotal Point Transitional Housing helped 40 individuals successfully exit the shelter.
“It’s just not one size fits all. It’s a lot of different individual needs that are being met by different agencies,” Crossing Owner Danny Gach said. “We’re all in this together.”
Mosaic is investing between $800,000 and $900,000 of their community connect dollars, annually over three years, at the Crossing. The Urban Mission Project began in October of 2019.
Pat Dillon is the chief government and community relations officer at Mosaic. He hopes to see a decline in homelessness in St. Joseph, but acknowledged it has existed for quite some time and will likely continue into the foreseeable future.
“I think another thing we hope to really see is the environment down in this part of town – better for the businesses, better for the homeowners, certainly better for the people that are in the homeless situation,” Dillon said.
Besides the statistics that show the impact the emergency shelter is making, there are also stories of success.
One man who was staying at the Crossing was using a cane to get around, but after he received some medical assistance, he was healthy enough to walk on his own. He then began volunteering his time to help fix up his temporary home.
“This one guy that was around here for a while painting and doing sheet rock work has now moved in with a friend he had in Wisconsin, and he has some jobs and projects lined up,” Gach said. “He shook my hand and said, ‘Thanks for getting me through this situation,’ and I wished him good luck. He’s out doing things he wants to do again.”
The Crossing keeps track of the total nights each person stays, and monitors the progress they make towards the goals they set with the help of a community health worker, who is employed by CAP.
In December, 67 men and 25 women were staying at the Crossing. Of those individuals 27 were new and 14 successfully exited the shelter.
Paul Bridenstine is one of the newest employees at the Crossing. He was formerly the president and CEO of Specialty Industries.
Bridenstine began six weeks ago as the administrator and called the new job a 24 hour, seven day a week commitment.
He hopes to create a positive environment at the shelter that instills a work ethic but admitted each individual has to take on that personal responsibility to advance themselves.
“There’s a lot yet to do,” Bridenstine said. “We’re an emergency shelter — it’s a mission, we’re here to provide for those, as a part of the partnership.”