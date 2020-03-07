If you’re looking for Ag Expo Way, just head east on U.S. Highway 36 and take the exit after Riverside Road.
A sign next to the highway advertises the future home of the Buchanan County Agri-Business Expo Center, but right now this interchange leads to a gravel road, hay bales and private farms.
At least for now, Buchanan County officials are learning that getting nowhere doesn’t come cheap. Because of cost overruns, Buchanan County finds itself on the hook for about $769,000 to pay for the $4.8 million interchange.
“We were kind of surprised by the bill that showed up, kind of at the tail end of the process,” said Lee Sawyer, Buchanan County presiding commissioner. “It ended up running over more than what we thought. Those really had to be covered by the county.”
In 2015, Ag Expo Center organizers pressed the Buchanan County Commission for a $1 million letter of credit to help pave the way for grant funding that was needed to build the interchange. Buchanan County, a local bank and other private entities put up letters of credit to ensure that the interchange met certain job-creation targets connected to the Missouri Department of Transportation grant.
As a public entity, the county became the “last one out” as project costs began to rise. Of the original $1 million guarantee, which came from an economic-development fund, the county gets back about $231,000.
Sawyer, who wasn’t on the commission when the letter of credit was signed, tried to put the best face on it.
“The bottom line is we have a really good finished product, which is the interchange, and that gives us a true opportunity to develop that part of the county,” he said.
As for development, the waiting game continues. The Ag Expo Center started as a modest fairgrounds concept but grew into dreams of an ambitious multi-use campus with retail and commercial components. Plans call for an expo hall, life sciences park and livestock pavilions.
“There’s going to be an Expo Center,” said Jerry Sprong, the organization’s executive director and president. “It’s just been slower than I thought. We’ve had a lot of challenges.”
The interchange was viewed as critical step forward, but the nonprofit Expo Center organization has encountered roadblocks, including a leadership shakeup in 2017. The Expo Center launched a capital campaign last year to raise nearly $2 million to pay off debt and begin site grading.
Sprong said the Expo Center board has decided to market about 100 acres of the site for commercial development, keeping about 40 acres for core Expo Center facilities needed for livestock shows, events and activities.
“We’re going to try to market the rest of the site for commercial purposes,” he said. “It has to be compatible with the Expo Center.”
Any proceeds from land sales could be used to help speed up development, Sprong said, although he notes that similar projects in other parts of the country include a mix of public and private funding.
“It’s almost without exception at some point,” he said.
Sawyer believes the decision to build the interchange will ultimately pay off, although it remains unclear what form that will take. The county has an arrangement to get its money back if the Expo Center ever sells some of its property at a profit.
“I tend to think that over time, what’s best for those pieces of land will eventually develop,” he said. “We know that we have a very valuable interchange.”
Asked about future funding for the Ag Expo Center itself, Sawyer was a less effusive.
“I wouldn’t see the county putting any more money into the Ag Expo at this point,” he said.
He said the interchange met The Missouri Department of Transportation’s requirements for job creation, although those jobs were not at the Expo Center but at business parks located north of the highway interchange.