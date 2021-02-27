Few drivers relish the rising cost of fueling up a vehicle, but at least the gasoline price is right there on the sign.
The cost of heating your home is more opaque. But the retail cost of natural gas, currently set at 15 cents per hundred cubic feet, in addition to a 40-cent “purchase gas adjustment” based on the wholesale price, makes up a significant but confusing portion of a monthly heating bill.
Even though the extreme cold is gone, the effects may linger in the payment notices that wind up in your mailbox or inbox in coming months. That’s because 41% of a residential customer’s natural gas bill is based on usage, which went through the roof at a time when the cost of natural gas was skyrocketing. In addition, electric companies are able to pass some of the cost of natural gas, used to generate power, directly to customers.
“It it’s purely fuel cost, the companies are pretty well protected from the impact,” said Marc Poston, who as Missouri public counsel is charged with looking after the interests of consumers in rate cases. “Those mechanisms that occur as surcharges are pretty much a flow-through.”
The blow could be especially hard for low-income customers who have less discretionary income for utility bills. In Missouri, Spire projected about 16,000 customer disconnections during winter months due to nonpayment, although many utilities placed temporary moratoriums on shutoffs because of the coronavirus.
“It’s absolutely a concern,” said Jeff Penland, executive director of the St. Joseph Housing Authority. “This community was hit with an extended cold front that we haven’t seen for quite some time. Not only have our operational expenses gone up, but also our low-income tenants’ expenses have gone up with the extreme cold.”
A spokeswoman for Spire said the utility still is trying to analyze the impact of last week’s weather on customer bills.
“Once we have a complete picture, we will work closely with the Missouri Public Service Commission, which regulates utilities like Spire and reviews and approves rates for natural gas,” the Spire official said. “As we go through that process, we want customers to know we are looking out for them and we will do everything we can to minimize any effects on customer bills.”
The PSC opened a working case in Jefferson City last week to examine the rolling electrical blackouts and extreme natural gas price spikes that came with the extended period of cold weather. The PSC, which regulates investor-owned utilities like Spire and Evergy, will collect information on the case until at least mid-April.
“The report should include information from the utilities as to their response measures, impacts on customers and lessons learned going forward,” the commission said on its website.
Poston said a big issue for consumers may be whether utilities were able to lock in their gas prices with futures contracts or if additional gas for heating or electric generation had to be purchased on spot markets during the emergency.
The state’s ratemaking process would allow a utility company to pass much of the spot price of natural gas directly to customers through periodic fuel adjustment and purchase gas adjustment charges. That might not happen right away. For instance, Spire’s annual purchase gas adjustment comes in September, when the utility would be allowed to collect any recovery from the high cost of gas earlier in the year.
Last month, Evergy increased its fuel-adjustment charge by 83 cents per 1,000 kilowatt hours, starting March 1.
“The spot prices of gas really went up,” Poston said. “It’s not quite clear to us what measures these companies had to take to acquire high-priced fuel.”
At one natural gas delivery point in Louisiana, wholesale prices surged from $3.68 to $23.61 per million British thermal units as demand surged and equipment froze up. That was the highest spot price since 1993, something that will have to be absorbed by utilities or ratepayers.
Penland encourages anyone who receives an eye-opening bill in coming months to reach out to social service agencies and utilities to see what kind of payment plans or assistance is available. “We work together to help those in need,” he said.