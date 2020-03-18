The Salvation Army’s goal with the Booth Center is to help homeless families improve their lives in St. Joseph.
A few families, spending only weeks at the shelter, have been able to move out because the monetary relief allowed them to afford a place to live.
Major Ron Key said there are about 30 individuals currently housed there with their children.
Similar to many other entities in town, the Salvation Army has asked the families staying at the Booth Center to practice social distancing when they see each other in common areas.
“Last week we had all nine apartments full,” Key said. “Some married couples or single moms are in there right now.”
The families received a special treat Monday night when the local Papa John’s donated 10 pizzas.
It “takes a little stress off of them, especially with these days that we’re living in right now,” Key said.
The Salvation Army hired Allison Lippard as its social services director. She oversees a case manager and the resident monitor who lives on site.
Before taking up the challenge at the Booth Center, Lippard worked primarily in disability services. She was attracted to the job because “it’s mission-driven work.”
“The families in the shelter are just like you and I. They’re hardworking families,” Lippard said. “Seventy-five percent of them are employed when they come to us, and they maintain employment.”
Some of those heads of households are looking for better jobs, and Lippard said sometimes shelter staff can help them in that search.
One mother with a 2-year-old was able to accomplish just that after living at the shelter for six weeks. During that time, she found a better-paying job and soon will be moving into Pivotal Point Transitional Housing.
“We’re super proud of her,” Lippard said.
The shelter’s maximum stay is 90 days, but according to Key, most families have stayed only a few weeks so far. He said sometimes the difference for them is obtaining one extra paycheck that doesn’t have to go to rent.
After 30 days, families have to apply for an extension if they need to stay longer.
The Salvation Army announced its food pantry will be closed until April 2 because of social distancing concerns brought on by COVID-19. However, donations still are being accepted at this time, and specifically hygiene materials such as soap, diapers, baby wipes and feminine care products are needed.
Kurt Ambroci donated a boy’s bicycle to the Salvation Army Tuesday morning after he found it at Red Racks Thrift Store, located on the Belt Highway. The bike needed minor repairs, which he made before delivery.
Ambroci also hopes to donate a girl’s bike next week.
“Give if you can, help your neighbor, that’s all I can say,” Ambroci said.