The Ancient Order of Hibernians hosted its 6th Annual Celtic Street Faire in Downtown St. Joseph on Saturday night.
This year's event was conducive to adults with activities including live music, and $20 endless wine and beer tastings the entire night.
David Peppard, the Event Organizer, said the event was held for families and members in the community to come and celebrate Irish heritage.
“The Hibernians started this event a few years ago because we were interested in making sure St. Joseph was aware of the Irish family's contribution to the community,” Peppard said. “It’s also a big deal because this event is held as a fundraiser to continue feeding the hungry which is a part of the Irish famine.”
Peppard said this year's Celtic Street Faire was different than previous years as they focused more on the American side of being an Irish-American.
“As you can tell, by the music choices and bands we have out here today, the event incorporated American culture a lot,” he said. “We thought this would be a good idea because we feel like Americans aren’t as unified as they need to be. Our ancestors came over from Ireland to be in America for a reason and that’s because it is such a great country and land of opportunity. People need to remember that.”
The Celtic Street Faire also wanted to emphasize the importance of Irish Heritage Education.
“Some of the proceeds will also go to Catholic Education,” he said. “We support Catholic education in St. Joseph as much as we can being that we are an Irish-Catholic American organization.”
Peppard said everyone that worked to put this event together felt accomplished as they received an outstanding turnout.
“This is our first time hosting this event in September and we feel really good about the amount of people that have showed up so far,” he said. “We’re predicting that even more people will come out as it gets later in the night.”
