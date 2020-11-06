Thanksgiving dinner was on the minds of more than 100 people who turned out Friday morning for free turkeys in St. Joseph.
Food For Kids started the day with 388 turkeys to give out to people for the upcoming holiday. Within 30 minutes of the event starting at 9 a.m. in the St. Francis Baptist Temple parking lot at 17th and Angelique streets, volunteers had filled 100 cars with packs of meals.
Shelia Gilbert, organizer of Food For Kids, said this year was different than before, but the start time stayed the same.
"This is the first time we had the drive through and they came out here as early as 6 o'clock this morning," she said.
The well-organized crew met cars with the boxes full of food for Thanksgiving including a turkey or ham, bread and bacon. In a nod to the COVID-19 pandemic, the boxes also included hand sanitizer and toilet paper this year.
A lunch for the day also was handed to those in the cars. Gilbert said she aimed to create a fun environment for those volunteering and receiving food. She said the giveaway was important to keep doing because people are struggling in the pandemic.
"It's just wonderful when the community could get together and love one another, sisterhood, brotherhood, a lot of people have been going through it since the COVID-19," Gilbert said.
Many volunteers said they were having fun while doing something good. Local businesses and organizations pitched in to support the effort, Gilbert said.
"We had a wonderful managers at these restaurants come out and relish it with us and helped serve the people. We just had an awesome time with the Lord today," she said.
Paula Dysart, the general manager at the North Belt Wendy's, said Food For Kids is something her restaurant has been happy to support for three years.
"Every time that Shelia calls, we donate sandwiches and I come out and help volunteer," Dysart said.
She said the turnout really shows people in the community are coming to help their neighbors.
"It brings the community together. You've got to give back to your community, I mean it just means the world to people," she said.
Gilbert credited help from Wendy's, Chick-Fil-A, Little Ceasars, Carpets and Rugs, St. Francis Baptist Chapel, the Seventh-Day Adventists, Daily's Meats, and volunteers with the St. Joseph Youth Alliance for helping make the giveaway a success.
"Since this COVID-19 has hit hard, we just try to do what we can do," Gilbert said.
Gilbert is hoping to put together Christmas donations for kids in December. Those who are interested in helping can contact Food For Kids at P.O. Box 151, St. Joseph, MO 64502.