A large crowd enjoyed good weather and viewing wild eagles on Saturday at Smithville Lake’s 25th Annual Eagle Days.
The event included a educational presentation each hour, booths with wildlife and education and a viewing area where people could look into scopes to view wild eagles.
It was standing room only for the second wildlife presentation, despite the star of the show, the bald eagle not in attendance due to a leg injury.
Bill Whinery, a volunteer for Operation Wildlife, has gave the presentation at Smithville Eagle Days the last 15 years. With the bald eagle out of commission, he brought along four other birds: a northern harrier, a peregrine falcon, an American kestrel and an eastern screech owl. He said his favorite part is seeing the kids surprised by something they learned about an eagle.
“When I go out to a lot of schools, I talk about, you know, being kind of the animals don’t throw rocks at him, don’t throw sticks at him,” Whinery said. “Don’t try to kick him if they’re hurt. If they’re hurt, get them to a rehab or somebody who can fix them and get them back out.”
The event included children and adults. Eight-year-old Tuice Paulsen said he has been a lifelong nature lover and enjoys coming to Eagle Days and trying to see eagles. He started this passion by viewing nature with his grandmother.
“The coolest eagle thing I saw today was a bald eagle over there eating,” Paulsen said as he pointed in the direction of the eagle he locked his scope on.
The outside viewing area was by the lake, where Army Corps of Engineers rangers helped set up scopes on eagles in the rich viewing area.
The presentation and booths were located in the banquet room of Paradise Pointe Golf Course.