Fifth- through 12th-grade students got a taste of the shark tank Saturday morning at the St. Joseph Museums.
Students participated in a ‘Shark Tank’ style entrepreneurship workshop where they were placed in teams of two and were tasked with creating a product to better the community of St. Joseph.
After showing the teens some videos on how to give a good pitch, the teens got to work. The teams came up with two product concepts: a unicorn video game designed for all ages and augmented reality eyeglasses that would help drivers navigate without using a phone.
There were a panel of three judges that asked the students questions about their hypothetical products. The young entrepreneurs would offer the judges a percent of the company in exchange for money to help fund the pretend products.
Programming and Events Coordinator Sara Parks said one of the goals for the workshop was to encourage younger teens to start thinking outside of the box in terms of future careers and life paths.
“So basically, my goal for them to come at it today is kind of have that spark of creativity, like, ‘oh, let’s try to think what’s what’s out there. Now, what could we maybe do differently?’” Parks said.
“I think it’s good, prep-wise, just for them to think about what’s out there but also having those skills to like speak in public or work with you know, teams and think outside the box a little bit,” Parks said.
Parks said fifth through 12th-graders are at a developmentally challenging time in their lives and having the entrepreneurship workshop could help teens find themselves.
“I think it’s kind of that age that they’re kind of trying to explore their own voice and kind of grow into that, ‘I am an individual person, and I can have my own ideas’ instead of just being, you know, a kid,” Parks said.
This was the first Museums event of the year. For more information about other Museums events, go to their website at https://www.stjosephmuseum.org/events.