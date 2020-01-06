Two 14-year-old boys are dead, and three others injured, after a crash outside Polo, Missouri, Sunday.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 7:18 p.m. on SW Price Drive. According to the crash report, the vehicle was eastbound on Price Drive when it skidded on the gravel and traveled off the left side of the road. The vehicle then struck a ditch and became airborne. The vehicle traveled through a fence, overturning twice and coming to a rest on its top.
The driver, Harley W. Sammons, 18, suffered moderate injuries. Passenger Seth Pate, 20, suffered moderate injuries. Another 14-year-old suffered serious injuries.
No one in the vehicle was wearing their seatbelts.