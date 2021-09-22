A 17-year-old faces a felony weapons charge after being taken into custody at last Friday's Lafayette High School football game.
Buchanan County Juvenile Office authorities confirm that the teenager faces a Class B felony of unlawful use of a weapon. The case was filed in Buchanan County Juvenile Court.
St. Joseph police officials said the two juveniles were arrested at Lafayette's Alumni Stadium. One of them had a gun in his possession, according to police. Capt. Jeff Wilson said they were arrested in connection with a shooting last Thursday at the 5500 block of Pryor Avenue.
One man, in his 20s, was shot in the abdomen but was expected to survive.
Chief Juvenile Officer Linda Meyer said additional charges could be filed. A change in state law requires all cases to start in juvenile court if the defendant is age 17 or younger, although cases could be bumped up to adult court if a judge approves.
Three years ago, Missouri changed the age of criminal responsibility from 17 to 18, but the change was on hold until lawmakers approved additional funding for the juvenile justice system in the state.
(0) comments
