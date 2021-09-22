A 17-year-old faces a felony weapons charge after being taken into custody at last Friday's Lafayette High School football game.
Buchanan County Juvenile authorities confirm that the teenager faces a Class B felony of unlawful use of a weapon. The case was filed in Buchanan County Juvenile Court.
Chief Juvenile Officer Linda Meyer said two juveniles, both 17, were taken into juvenile custody at the game last Friday at Lafayette's Alumni Stadium. Other possible charges are pending.
Both teenagers were referred to juvenile authorities.
