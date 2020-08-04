ATCHISON, Kan. — Authorities are investigating a possible shooting that happened at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday near the Atchison County Courthouse in Atchison, Kansas. A juvenile male suspect has been arrested.
The Atchison Police Department, Atchison County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol responded to the scene and temporarily closed a section of Fifth Street that runs through north Atchison while searching for the person or persons responsible. Reports indicate a victim suffered an injury to the arm that is not considered life-threatening and was transported to Atchison Hospital for treatment.
No further information has been released about the suspects or the vehicle involved.