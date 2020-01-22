On Wednesday afternoon, a 14-year-old went before a Buchanan County judge and admitted responsibility for the shooting and resulting death of 14-year-old Jeremiah Hernandez.
The family of the late teen watched as the judge told the young man he would be in custody until his 18th birthday.
“What he said about he’s sorry, that he felt really bad about it, it was a lie,” said Rosario Hernandez, mother of Jeremiah. “I didn’t feel like it was heartfelt. In reality, I feel like any juvenile can commit this type of crime and only receive four years, which is not justice.”
Hernandez was shot on Nov. 9, 2019, near Ninth and Penn streets, and four days later, he died at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City. A juvenile involved in the case was at first charged with second-degree assault, but that charge was amended to involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.
The Hernandez family said they would have rather seen the teen get 10 years for the offenses.
“Just so he can really process what he did, because we feel like four years, although it might seem like a long time, it’s not justice for taking someone from us for the rest of our lives.,” Hernandez said.
According to Linda Meyer with the Buchanan County Juvenile Office, if the teen were to get into any legal trouble in his adulthood, these charges could be brought up.
Jeremiah Hernandez’s sister, Isaura Garcia, said she does not feel closure from the case because many details about the shooting were withheld.
“We still have a lot of questions,” Garcia said. “We weren’t able to see anything about the case. We were denied paperwork, we were denied just the basic reports that we would like, just so we can get some type of clarity to understand what really happened to our brother.”
Rosario Hernandez said it did not give her any relief to see the boy who shot her son admit to the act.
“I’m trying to be strong so I don’t make my kids feel bad, but I just can’t,” Hernandez said. “It was very frustrating going through all this.”
For Garcia, it has been difficult for her to mourn her brother while trying to explain the loss to her young children.
“My son was very close to him,” Garcia said. “He will do his homework and out of nowhere, he’ll tell me, ‘Mom, I really miss him.’ And I try to explain to him that although these things happened, it is something that we will learn how to get through together.”
Garcia said the death of her brother makes her fearful for her children’s safety as they get older. She said there is an issue of young people falling into violence in the community that needs to be addressed.
“I feel there’s been a sense of neglect when something like this happens,” Garcia said. “There’s been a lot of teenagers in this community who have got into extreme trouble, and instead of really putting a spotlight on that, we tend to just let it be something that the people that have to deal with it, deal with.”
The family wants to keep the memory of Jeremiah Hernandez alive, with plans to host a vigil in February.
“I want to have a party for his 15th — what would have been his 15th birthday — to say thank you to everyone who’s been a great support to us,” Hernandez said, adding that the family would forever keep Jeremiah Hernandez in their hearts.
Garcia said she wants to bring the community together through the event.
“Anyone who feels like they have been affected by some type of violence is welcome to join,” Garcia said. “I just wanted to be a celebration of those who suffered through the hands of either other people or any type of violence, we can all discover and support each other.”
With the juvenile case coming to an end, the family said they will be looking at options in civil court.