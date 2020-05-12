In these uncertain times, everything feels like an episode of the “Twilight Zone.”
For Stetson Diveley, it’s even more amazingly unusual.
The 18-year-old Doniphan West High School senior will graduate this week from both high school and Highland Community College with an Associate of Arts degree.
Diveley took advantage of the college’s free dual-credit offering to earn the college degree while still in high school. It leaves him with only two more years of college to complete.
“It feels nice having two less years of college to pay for, which is great,” he said. “I’ll be done with college at the age of 20.”
Diveley won’t get to walk across he stage to receive his two diplomas due to pandemic restrictions. But he will receive his college degree a day before his high school diploma.
“It’s a little upsetting, kind of feels like I didn’t complete anything, but I know that’s not the case,” he said of not having an in-person graduation for the accomplishments.
Diveley’s amazing journey began when he was invited to visit Northwest Missouri State University to be considered for its college-credit honors program.
“At the time we did not quite understand why Stetson had received this invitation,” said Brenda Diveley, Stetson’s mother.
The teen visited Northwest to learn more about the opportunity, and although the family ultimately decided against having him attend, they were intrigued by the possibility.
“I believe this single day is what lit a flame in our son that hasn’t gone out since,” Brenda Diveley said.
But as luck would have it, Highland Community College then announced it would begin offering dual-credit classes free of charge to Doniphan County residents.
Stetson Diveley took advantage of the offering. He enrolled in eight credit hours the fall of his junior year and 11 credit hours in the following spring semester. During the summer between his junior and senior years of high school he enrolled in 12 credit hours.
“This was difficult as he sacrificed a great deal of family time, including missing the family vacation to stay home and study,” Brenda Diveley said.
After completing the remaining hours this school year, Stetson Diveley now has plans to attend Emporia State University and earn a bachelor’s degree in accounting.
“It’s been a bit of a challenge, but I got through it,” he said “It was well worth it.”