As technology continues to make advances, it has improved our everyday lives and also has shown usefulness to law enforcement in solving crimes.
There are many ways technology has helped certain processes along at a faster rate, including investigations.
Law enforcement has been able to use tracking abilities to locate someone breaking the law or to find stolen devices.
“We’re fortunate enough here at the Police Department to have a unit that is very well versed in technology and utilizing different types of technology to assist us in conducting investigations,” Capt. Jeff Wilson, with the St. Joseph Police Department, said.
Some of the detectives in that unit that covers technology services do specialized training to keep up on the advances.
“I will say within that area, much of our society is driven by technology nowadays and that can make it more difficult when it comes to an investigation, but it also can assist us in certain areas in which our detectives that are experts in the area of different types of technology are able to intervene and use some of their training to assist us,” Wilson explained.
Most of the operations that include the use of technology in investigations are not shared to protect the type of investigations that the police do.
“I will say that we are very well trained in that we are able to use a lot of technology now that was unheard of several years back,” Wilson said.
Recently, there was an investigation that utilized technology to help detectives track down suspects.
“It was a rather large burglary with a lot of high-dollar items that was taken. It took some in-depth investigation, but the detectives were able to determine some suspects in that case and actually make a couple of arrests,” Wilson said.
One individual, Michael Allen, was charged with receiving stolen property related to this case and the police are narrowing down other suspects as well.
Wilson said the use of technology enhanced this investigation along with many others, but is not solely relied on.
“Technology definitely played a role in this case and our investigators that specialize in that type of investigation played a role,” Wilson said. “However, a majority of the case was done, or what normally takes place is, officers and detectives out there interviewing and talking to people and looking into every lead that comes in.”