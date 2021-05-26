Dear Valued Reader,
We are aware some users are experiencing technical difficulties while trying to log in to the eEdition with the News-Press NOW App.
If you are experiencing an issue, please try the following troubleshooting steps:
1. Please make sure the News-Press NOW app is updated on your device. The current version of the app is 7.1 Build 221. You are able to confirm the app version as follows:
2. Make sure your device’s operating system is up-to-date. The steps to do this are dependent on the device type and are readily available online at your provider’s website.
3. If you have confirmed both the app and your device are up-to-date and you are still unable to log in, please submit feedback via the app. This will give us detailed technical information about your device to help us isolate the issue. To submit feedback:
- Open the News-Press NOW app
- Click the hamburger menu in the upper left corner.
- Select the gear icon at the top of the menu
- Scroll down to Submit Feedback. This will generate an email to our technical support team. Please include the issue that you are encountering and send.
As a temporary solution, you are able to access the eEdition via web browser by logging in at newspressnow.com/eEdition.
If none of the above noted solutions remedy your login issues, please contact Customer Care at (816) 271-8600.
We appreciate your continued support of local journalism and sincerely apologize for this inconvenience. Please know that we are working hard to resolve this issue and return our app and eEdition platforms to the experience you expect.
Sincerely,
Nic Stevens
Director of Operations - Distribution/Subscriber Services
