Sometimes it takes some students longer to cook than others, but the important thing is that they aren’t left behind -- especially in obtaining their high school diploma.
Youth Build, a program offered through St. Joseph Youth Alliance, helps students who have dropped out of high school learn a skill, while getting paid minimum wage as they also work to obtain their GED.
The program is specifically for 17- to 24-year-olds who live in ZIP codes between 64501 and 64507.
The program began last year by offering a carpentry certification, but in January Youth Build also began offering certified nursing assistant training.
Alexis McDonald and Shaughnessy Crutchfield formerly attended Lafayette High School. Both are spending 35 hours per week toward gaining a CNA certification, and that part of the program lasts 14 weeks.
“You get attached to certain patients and obviously you have to deal with death,” McDonald said. “And so, like, you learn a lot, not just, like, about them, but yourself, like, how you handle situations.”
Both McDonald and Crutchfield have plans to use their new skills after they leave Youth Build.
“I want to be a physical therapist's assistant and I've already got my (GED) for this program, and I'm really proud of myself,” Crutchfield said. “I didn’t think I could do it.”
Youth Alliance Executive Director Robin Hammond said the program also provides life skills such as a positive work ethic, but she admitted it helps if the students also have a desire to grow themselves.
“We pay for all of the schooling, and we pay the students and treat it like a work experience for them,” Hammond said. “This is an opportunity for someone to change their life.”
Both the construction and CNA program are paid for by a grant through the U.S. Department of Labor.
Living Community of St. Joseph is a senior health center that offers independent, assisted care that partners with Youth Build. It's the place where students get real-world experience.
News-Press NOW was allowed access to the facility to watch McDonald and Crutchfield interact with Glenn and Margarett Mason, and obtain their blood-pressure readings
Living Community of St. Joseph CEO Christine Kerns said the health center was excited to be a part of the program when they were first asked to participate.
She believes CNAs perform a “sacred job.”
“There's a lot of loving care that they provide,” Kerns said. “And so people who really want to be a CNA, and who are in these programs -- truly have to love individuals.”