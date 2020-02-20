Teachers across the country have been celebrating their appreciation for their careers as educators during the past week.
Valentine's Day marked the start of "Love Teaching" week. Morgan Skaith, a third-grade teacher at Carden Park Elementary, is in her ninth year of being an educator said she and enjoys this week because it helps remind her why she got into the profession.
"It kind of reinvigorates teachers because it's so easy to get bogged down with all the challenges and everything that can go wrong," Skaith said.
A big reason why Skaith has stayed in teaching is for the breakthrough moments she witnesses in her students.
"Not the big things, but the little things and those little 'a-ha' moments and when you see a kid really start to open up and be who they are," Skaith said.
Skaith's favorite part of the school day is greeting her students in the morning and helping them through issues they've had at home.
Mandi Tolen's goal as a passionate math teacher at Central High School has always been to try and help students appreciate math.
"I love the relationship part of teaching and talking to students about their lives and letting them know a little bit about my life," Tolen said.
After teaching for 19 years, Tolen said she has constantly worked to keep a positive environment in her classrooms to keep learning interesting.
"Teaching is difficult because you want to reach all your students all the time and sometimes that's hard, so you do really need to be passionate about your job and know why you're teaching," she said.
Tolen said she wants to have an impact on students and the teachers around her.
"I want to make sure I had students that liked being here and not even that they liked math, just that they liked being here," Tolen said.
When she wraps up her career, Skaith wants her students to know they had someone who believed in them after they move on.
"I want my students to remember that I loved them, I cared about them and they felt successful," Skaith said.