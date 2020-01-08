Janet Sego knows her patience will pay off after the next few months, with the understanding that a special state government program will help defray her 2019 rent.
Sego, of St. Joseph, will be one of many participants in Missouri’s Circuit Breaker Property Tax Credit program. The program dates back about four decades and has become a popular tax credit that helps seniors and those with disabilities on fixed incomes by offsetting costs related to property taxes for both those who rent or own property.
“Oh, it helps. I put it in my checking account,” Sego said of the credits while waiting for a cab ride Tuesday morning at InterServ, 5400 King Hill Ave. She is familiar with the program and has again signed up for an appointment with the agency to complete all the necessary paperwork.
Laraine Jones heads volunteer services for InterServ and will pack up most of her things before moving over to the Calvin Center, 1412 N. Third St., to oversee free tax preparation services for Sego and others who qualify.
“Basically, it’s a federal program for people 55 and over,” Jones said. Eligible renters can earn a maximum credit of $750, while property owners can earn a maximum $1,100. The amounts are based on taxes paid, calculated along with household income that’s taxable and nontaxable.
State lawmakers who originated the credits were aware that property owners passed on the cost of property tax bills to their tenants via rent costs. Proponents said the credits help residents remain independent in their homes and increase their ability to afford basic expenses. Those who rent from a facility that does not pay property taxes are ineligible for the program.
There are some clients who have become well versed in what is also known as the “circuit breaker” program and will meet with InterServ volunteers starting in February. Others, however, have never considered their potential eligibility and could qualify, Jones said.
“We see people every year that didn’t even know the program existed,” she said. “So we’re happy to help them get what they need to take care of getting a rebate or a refund. ... It’s like a big payday.”
In some cases, Jones said eligibility can potentially be researched as far back as three to four years. Yet she added the documentation is key.
“When we set these appointments, we’re telling them up front what they need to bring,” said Jones.
About 700 people have traditionally been seen every season by InterServ solely for the property tax credit applications.
InterServ plans to make contact with the residents in 14 St. Joseph apartment complexes to explain the program. Others may call 816-558-3240 for appointments.