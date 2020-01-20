Tarkio, Mo. — What was looking to be a normal evening in Tarkio turned into a night that Johnathan Stout would never forget.
Stout was out in front of his house fixing a piece to his truck when he heard a faint scream from a woman in the distance. Being slightly deaf, Stout was concerned and started looking to find the source of the scream. During his brief search, he saw a slight amount of smoke escaping a window from a house just down the street. Stout then rushed to the house to try to help.
“Instinct just kicked in,” Stout said. “I knew something wasn’t right and I had to do what I could to fix it. Once that adrenaline kicked in, it was just like second nature.”
When Stout entered the house, he said it was pitch black and all he could really hear was his neighbor sobbing. After communicating on where she was, Stout went deeper into the house and found his neighbor, Martha Johnson. He pulled her out of the house and immediately called 911.
When the mayor of Tarkio caught wind of the heroic act, he made a proclamation of heroic actions for Stout.
Stout said he couldn’t believe the proclamation, but he thought it was an honor.
“It’s a shock,” Stout said. “It’s definitely not something I was expecting because I just did it to help. I’m very big on preparedness and all of that, so when something goes wrong, I want to be able to fix anything that happens. And when that happened, like I said, it was just instinct.”
Stout has several years of emergency readiness training. Stout joined the military right after graduating high school. After his time in the service, he took a job as a corrections officer at the detention center in Leavenworth, Kansas.
Stout said that he was honored to be called a hero for his actions, but that’s not necessarily how he thinks about the situation.
“I don’t see myself as a hero,” Stout said. “I just think I was in the right place at the right time.”