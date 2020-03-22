Between spring break, prom prepping and getting that perfect base tan ahead of the summer months, this usually one of the busiest times of the year for tanning salons. That was until COVID-19 pandemic.
While some are still open for business and seeing a somewhat steady stream of customers, employees at local tanning businesses said it hasn’t been a typical March.
In addition to the strain many businesses are feeling as social distancing and other recommended guidelines continue, the tanning industry faces unique challenges as a primarily surface-based industry.
A sign outside one of the local salons said it was only allowing in 10 people at a time. When asked if they had to enforce the rule, an employee said that they haven’t had to.
According to the latest information from the National Institutes for Health and the Centers for Disease Control, COVID-19 can actively linger for several days on many surfaces, including plastic materials that people breathe on, lay on and sweat on in a tanning bed.
One customer, who wouldn't give her name, said she normally uses lay-down beds, but planned to switch to stand-up ones because "you aren’t touching anything.” She added that usually the stand-up booths are never full but said she had to wait for one.
Managers for both Palm Beach Tan and Sun Tan City referred questions to corporate media relations, who did not respond. According to a post on its Facebook page, Sun Tan City closed last week amid the spread of the virus.
However an email from Palm Beach Tan said it only uses hospital-grade sanitizers for its beds and had developed new guidelines on how to use it as well as extending the time the sanitizer sat on the surface. It also said staff was trained on the new procedures.
“We’re dedicated to keeping our clients and staff safe. Rest assured, we’re taking every precaution to give you a clean and healthy environment during your tanning experience,” Palm Beach Tan went on to tell its customers.