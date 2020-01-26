Taco eating competition kicks off

The Heartwarmers organization held the Chow Down for Charity, a taco eating competition, to raise money for charity on Sunday evening at the D&G Pub.
During the Chow Down for Charity, contestants were challenged to eat 10 tacos under 10 minutes, and whoever ate theirs the quickest would be the winners.
Proceeds from the competition will go towards providing portable, electric space heaters to people in St. Joseph without access to heat.
First place winner was Cameron Blanton, who ate 10 tacos in around seven minutes and 24 seconds. Second and third place were tied between Jacob Pasley and David Parsons.
There was also a silent auction from 3 p.m to 6 p.m to raise funds for the organization.
The Heartwarmers raised in total over $400 from the taco eating competition.
Blanton received a trophy from the organization, and Pasley and Parsons received medals for their participation.
When asked how he was able to eat the tacos quickly, Blanton said being always hungry helps.
"What helps? I'm always hungry, that's as simple as I can put it," Blanton said. "I have a problem and I'm always hungry."
D&G Pub already had a taco challenge, so founder of Heartwarmers R.J Jackson wanted to have the competition there.
Heartwarmers was started by Jackson in December of 2017 when he heard of an elderly woman who didn't have access to heat.
"She was sleeping with every coat and blanket she had through the night, and it was only like 30 degrees out," Jackson said. "Well, the next week it was going to be dropping down into the teens, and so for a senior living alone, that's a life threatening situation."