A recent court case in which a St. Joseph man was sentenced to three years for distributing synthetic drugs shows those substances are still an issue in Northwest Missouri, a law enforcement official said Friday.
According to Buchanan County Drug Strike Force Capt. Shawn Collie, the distribution of those substances is “still going on.”
“We still have places (we’re monitoring) and we still have ongoing investigations,” Collie said.
In the recent federal court case, 42-year-old Shakeel Khan was forced to forfeit over $2 million to law enforcement that was seized when he was arrested for distributing the synthetic substances.
Collie said the synthetic drugs often go by brand names like “K2” or “Spice.” He stressed that just because consumers may see those products on the shelves, they aren’t inherently illegal.
“K2 is not a controlled substance,” Collie said. “It’s a chemical that is added to that synthetic drug or synthetic item that then makes it illegal.”
The synthetic products often appear in small plastic packaging with bright colors, according to a PowerPoint presentation provided to News-Press NOW by the Drug Strike Force.
Some of the packages contain language like “not for human consumption” or “100% DEA compliant.” However, Collie said those labels can be misleading, and that ingesting those substances is dangerous.
“When you start talking about the synthetic drugs there are maybe ingredients listed there,” he said. “It would take a chemist to tell you what those ingredients are.”
Collie said the area saw a drop in synthetic sales about five years ago, but that the substances are starting to make a rebound. Part of the issue, according to Collie, is that testing products taken from shelves can take a year or longer.
“It’s something that’s taking that person and taking them completely out of their thinking and their mindset,” Collie said.