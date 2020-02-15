ATCHISON, Kan. — A leader among the Highland Scotties junior collegiate women’s basketball team has said that he believes the NAACP is right to investigate reports of racial unfairness on the Northeast Kansas campus, based on his experiences.
Jered Ross, a Highland Community College alumnus and an African-American, had been coaching on a campus that is more than 70% white, until his suspension in December 2019. Ross said that while racial tension is natural in an environment such as this, it is an open secret that on and around the main campus in Highland, Kansas, black students are often subject to scrutiny without cause from campus security officers and other authorities.
“I’ve had some friends that have been through some bad things up there,” he said.
Ross said he finds it hard to believe that the administration isn’t aware of this problem. However, the college has repeatedly denied these allegations.
“Everything that they (campus security officers) do, they have to get permission from the administration,” Ross said. “I’m not to sure that they can walk into somebody’s dorm without permission. So yeah, I’m pretty sure that (administrators) know everything that’s going on.”
Ross said he has spoken with students who have had their dorm rooms entered and searched in what he considers to be fishing expeditions for evidence of campus policy or criminal violations, without probable cause. Ross said other students have had their vehicles entered, searched and/or towed, also without apparent justification.
“There was stuff planted in one of my buddy’s dorm rooms that turned out not to be his,” Ross said of one experience during his time as a student. “We never knew who it was. There were some things, with security for sure.”
The NAACP considers such reports to be credible, an attorney working on their behalf said in a Tuesday statement. The organization continues to gather information.
A former Scotties football player previously told the Atchison Globe of this alleged climate of racial unfairness, including the allegedly unjustified searches and tows. The college, in various written statements, says these reports are incorrect and unfounded. Attempts to arrange follow-up interviews with Highland officials about this issue have failed.
Darrell Pope of Hutchinson, Kansas, and Billy Williams of Wichita have led the NAACP investigation. The pair are members of the NAACP Kansas Legal Intervention Committee and have met with the national organization, based in Baltimore. Kansas NAACP President Kenya Cox also is involved in their work. Pope has said a lawsuit alleging civil rights violations can’t be ruled out.
Ross and his fellow assistant coach, Brad Zinn, have been suspended by Highland amid allegations that they oversaw alleged violations of NJCAA policies. Amid this suspension, Ross said on Thursday that he is coming forward to speak out about the racial climate at Highland for the benefit of the student athletes who have played on his team. The nature of the NJCAA case hasn’t been specified by the college or the NJCCA.
Since December, head coach William “BJ” Smith, who is white with Native American ancestry, has been restored to his duties. Ross said Zinn has given up on being taken off suspension, and has moved to Georgia to take a new position. Ross said he has been given no timeline on how long his suspension might last.
“We don’t even know why we’re under suspension right now, or under investigation,” Ross said. “Nobody has said anything to us.”
Ross said he has no knowledge of how, according to the NAACP preliminary findings, Athletic Director Bryan Dorrel allegedly ordered Highland coaches to recruit players who can relate to the “culture of the local community.” But Ross said, based on his experiences, the notion that Dorrel said this is highly credible.
The college denies that such a recruitment strategy has ever been considered. Repeated attempts to contact Dorrel both directly and via a spokeswoman for the college have received no reply.
“(President Deborah Fox) and Board of Trustees of Highland Community College fully support Dr. Dorrel and regret that he has been wrongfully maligned,” the college said in a statement Thursday.
The “local community” phrase has been interpreted as exclusionary to the black, mostly out-of-state recruits who have significantly increased in number since 2016. That’s when the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference changed its rules to allow member schools to recruit more athletes from outside Kansas.
A recent Associated Press report said that since the rule change, the number of white, Kansas-born students playing on junior collegiate teams in the state has “plummeted.”