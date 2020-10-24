Donny Jackson, a suspect in a double homicide and abduction, was found and detained in Oklahoma. The two abducted girls were safely found in the car.

A multi-state amber alert was issued for two children, who police said were abducted by their father.

The Leavenworth Sheriff's Office responded to a call in the 14900 block of Hillside Road to discover two dead juvenile males and two missing girls, according to a report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The girls are sisters, three-year-old Aven and seven-year-old Nora Jackson. Their father, Donny Jackson, 40, is the suspect in the abduction and incident.

According to Major James Sherley of the Leavenworth Sheriff's Office, the two juvenile males are believed to be related to the girls and Donny.

The Oklahoma State Highway Patrol pulled over Donny for a traffic violation before the amber alert was sent out and law enforcement knew of the crime at the residence in Leavenworth.

"In a case like this, of course, it's difficult for a family, for a community and for law enforcement as well. Anytime a child is involved in a crime, it amps up the feelings and regards to all of our deputies, family members or parents themselves."

If you have any information, call the Leavenworth Sheriff's Office at 800-572-7463.