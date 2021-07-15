The suspect in an hours-long standoff on Lake Ave has been identified as 32-year-old Antoine Anderson.
Anderson was booked into Platte County where he faces charges of burglary, tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.
According to the St. Joseph Police Department, the Platte County Sheriff began a chase after a reported armed robbery that ended with the Anderson in St. Joseph on top of Dan’s New and Used Materials.
The chase from Platte County was picked up by the Buchanan County Sheriffs Department, who said Anderson turned the stolen box truck into the oncoming lane of traffic for a portion of the chase. The St. Joseph Police Department responded to the incident before 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday and apprehended Anderson afternoon.
