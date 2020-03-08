More than a hundred years ago, in 1917, Charles “Charlie” Riley left the family farm near the Platte River and joined the U.S. army to fight in World War I.
At only 17 years old, Riley and his brother Lester, 19, were sent to France as members of Missouri’s 35th Division, 139th Infantry.
“My daddy was a Dough Boy,” Jeanette Salerno said. “He was in Harry Truman’s 35th division, and every year they would have a reunion in St. Joe.”
Salerno now lives in Phoenix, but she remembers the stories her father would tell her about the war.
After one Dough Boy reunion in St. Joseph, Salerno’s father came back to her with a special gift.
“He handed me a postcard,” Salerno said. “He had got Harry Truman’s autograph for me, and it was a picture postcard of the Pony Express.”
The postcard has been misplaced, but Salerno continues the search for it in her household.
Following the end of the war, Riley’s division marched through Paris to meet the French President, Raymond Poincaré.
Private Riley was decorated by the French president because of the 139th’s involvement during the Meuse-Argonne offensive, which took place northwest of Verdun.
It was a significant push by the allied army, which employed over a million American soldiers towards the end of the war.
Verdun had historical significance to both of those tribes, as prior to the WWI it was one of the last French cities to fall during the Franco-Prussian War, although during this engagement Americans were there to help tip the battle in France’s favor.
Riley and his brother Lester operated trench mortars. Salerno recalls him telling her how they’d behave on the battlefield.
“He said, ‘I remember I was scared like a little deer, and at that age you could run fast,’” Salerno said.
First the Germans would blow up some of the earth with a bomb, then the Americans and their allies would jump into that hole. The thought being, the odds of the Germans hitting that hole again wasn’t great, or at least so they thought.
One time while taking refuge in a bomb-crater Riley began to feel uneasy. The wind didn’t seem to be hitting his body in a comfortable way.
“He said ‘I jumped out of there and took off,’ and he said at that very moment, when he was in safety, they hit that hole again,” Salerno said.
After the war, Riley briefly pursued a career as a boxer before becoming a railroad man. His place of residence following the war was 1920 S. 12th in St. Joseph.
He traveled between St. Joseph and Fairbury, Nebraska, which is where he met his future wife, Carrie, while staying in her mother’s boarding house-restaurant.
“He kept flirting with her and she wouldn’t pay him a bit of attention,” Salerno said.
One day while sipping some coffee, Riley spent his time polishing up a silver dollar coin. After finishing the coffee, he made his way over to Carrie and plopped the coin down on the table in front of her to pay the bill.
“My mom was a little bit of a spitfire. She grabbed it and threw it right back at him,” Salerno said with a grin and a bit of laughter.
With perseverance, Riley turned her heart over, and they were married at St. Patrick’s Church in 1923. The parish and church still stands on 12th Street in St. Joseph.
The Rileys eventually moved to Newton, Kansas where they had two daughters, Jerrie and Jeanette. In 1975, and at age 75, Riley passed away in Newton.
Part of the medal Riley received from the French president, translated to English, reads: “The City of Verdun, safe from further violation and standing on its ruins, dedicates this medal in testimony and recognition to Charles E. Riley.”