Support groups adapt to pandemic

Many people are still facing hardships due to the pandemic and support groups are adapting to help those in need.
Project Hope for suicide survivors usually meets every first Monday of the month but had to stop once COVID hit, which created more stress on those processing grief.
“We all get together and kind of talk about our feelings and emotions and the stages that one goes through with the loss of a family member or loss of a loved one,” Chris Kelly, co-facilitator of Project Hope- Suicide Survivors Support Group, said. “With COVID it’s been kind of difficult. We had the normal routine, but it’s kind of broken up a little bit because of the COVID-19. We’re not consistent.”
One of the co-facilitators, Chaplain Cheri Dedman, shared how they found other ways to connect with members.
“Even when we couldn’t meet, I did a couple of Facebook Lives just to reach out to let them know, we’re here if you need anything, we may not get together, but don’t isolate yourself because we know grief is not something you can put on hold,” Dedman said.
Kelly said many people are still uncomfortable to attend in person since they just started again this month, but understands and continues to reach out and encourages newcomers as well.
“It’s kind of from being outside the box and then finding people that are going through similar situations, the stages one goes through, and there’s a lot of different stages,” Kelly said. “Just to grieve with somebody who knows the kind of situation that we all kind of emulate in, we all have the same agenda and that’s trying to lessen the pain.”
The group also participates in a walk to raise awareness called Out of the Darkness that is held throughout the country and will happen in October.
Meetings are held every first Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Meierhoffer Funeral Home and Crematory.
There are other support groups held at the funeral home, for more information you can call 816-232-3366.