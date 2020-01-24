St. Joseph Museums marketing director Kathy Reno can’t believe an annual science event has grown as big as it has.
“I think we all agree that it’s gone way beyond what we all envisioned,” she said. “Of anything we’ve ever tried, it’s been the most successful.”
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, “Super Science Saturday” will celebrate all things interesting about science and math. It will be held at Remington and Agenstein Hall at Missouri Western State University.
Reno said the annual day of experiments and wonder was meant to engage people in subjects from a different, fun angle. Little did its organizers know how well it would take off.
“When we reached over 300 people at the Wyeth-Tootle Mansion that first year, we were really excited. Now I’ve had as many as 1,700,” Reno said.
This year’s festivities will include some of the classic exhibits with new approaches. It will feature some favorites of the event, like the sound sandwich, experiments from Missouri Western chemistry professors, “Fun With Biology” featuring Missouri Western biology department students and weather centers with Chief Meteorologist Matt Brooks of News-Press NOW.
Newer presentations will include a “Big Face Box,” where people can “gigantify” their face, a glow wall and 3-D holograph illusion, air and gas pressure experiments with Daniel Benz, a Benton High School science instructor, and the “Science of Health” with Sheri Craddock, Hy-Vee dietitian, about making good health choices.
Starting at 11 a.m. and going every hour until 2 p.m., the Remington Nature Center staff and volunteers will present a “Creature” program, teaching people about reptiles native to Missouri.
For the event’s organizers, it’s all about reaching as many people as possible.
“It all depends on the person. I know some people that just love to go to the biology area. Some people love the perceptions and sensory experiences in the psychology area (where) they give you a lollipop and it looks like you’re going to taste apple, while the label clearly says ‘strawberry,’” Reno said. “It’s showing you how your mind works. It’s not as simple as we think we are.”
For the event’s 20th anniversary, all of the people involved want to celebrate what they’ve accomplished and the massive outpouring of support St. Joseph has shown.
“It feels awesome. I’ve talked to the high school teachers and the professors and the museum people that originally sat around that table and tossed this around. I don’t think anyone envisioned 20 years. I don’t think anyone envisioned the attendance,” Reno said.
Admission is $3 for adults and students. Children under 5 are free. Parking is free. All children must be accompanied by an adult. To purchase tickets in advance, visit stjosepmuseum.org/events. For more information, call 816-232-8471 or e-mail the St. Joseph Museum at sjm@stjosephmuseum.org.