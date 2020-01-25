Super Science Saturday has been a popular event in St. Joseph. The event took place at Missouri Western State University on Saturday.
Super Science Saturday featured events in all areas of science and math. The event was put on by Missouri Western and St. Joseph Museums. Kids were able to see shows about chemistry, learn and interact with reptiles, learn about weather forecast and other activities.
One of the most popular events was the chemistry fire show that included different demonstrations on how fire works.
Missouri Western Chemistry Chairman and Professor Dr. Michael Ducey said his favorite part of giving the presentation is seeing the looks of kids faces when they get excited about learning something.
”Science, like most things is, is so much more fun when you get to see it, rather than maybe just see it in a textbook or hear about it,” Ducey said. “This is an opportunity for us to really share our passions — for science and for chemistry in particular — and to be able to show some of the fun aspects of it.”
One of the kids who really enjoyed the fire show at Super Science Saturday was seven-year-old Lela Knadler.
”I like to blow up stuff and to see it. I like the fire show where they put stuff on fire. It was cool,” Knadler said.
For one family who attended the first ever St. Joseph Super Science Saturday, the event meant tradition and family. Grace Kusilek was six-years-old when she attended the first Super Science Saturday, and now she gets to enjoy the event with her daughter, Jessa Kusilek.
”I remember the first time I saw what they’re talking about in the last presentation — doing the big steel drum and collapsing that,” Kusilek said. “We just wanted to come see some of the stuff. I also got a math degree here as well.”
Chemistry Professor Dr. Shauna Hiley said she likes seeing people get excited about science and having the opportunity to have people come to campus.
“It’s been wonderful. We love bringing people onto campus, Missouri Western and St. Joseph museums have been able to work together all these past 20 years and bring this to the community,” Hiley said.