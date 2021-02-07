The Kansas City Chief's lost Sunday night in Super Bowl 55. Needless to say, many local were devastated.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the game 31-9, The game was played in Tampa Bay, Florida.
The Chief's were vying for their second-straight Super Bowl title. With COVID-19 concerns and snow covered roads, most fans did not take to the town to watch the game and many businesses in St. Joseph were able to maintain social distancing.
The outcome is not what many locals hoped for including Andrew Carroll and Ryan Coffman, two fans who did get out to The Angry Sweed for the game. Their group of friends were able to enjoy a private party with food and drinks.
"It was good hopes were high but tonight's a letdown for sure," Carroll said.
Now five-time MVP Tom Brady, threw two touchdown passes to Rob Gronkowski and one to Antonio Brown. This was Brady's seventh Super Bowl win.
"It's disappointing. I know the Chief's came out really wanting to win, especially after last year. But I guess a GOAT like Brady, that makes it tough," Coffman said.
There was some injuries that held some starters out of the big game, and the two hope they will get taken care of before next season, and are hopeful the Chiefs could get back to the Super Bowl.
"Go Chiefs we're ready for next year," both Carroll and Coffman said.
Tampa’s victory prevented Mahomes and the Chiefs (16-3) from becoming the first repeat champions since Brady’s Patriots did it in 2003-04.
Last year, his second year in the NFL, Mahomes brought the Chiefs back from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl against San Francisco. He earned MVP honors in leading Kansas City to its first championship win in a half-century.