Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once said “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’” This is the question MidCity Excellence Learning Center asked attendees of its sixth annual Martin Luther King Jr. Solutions Summit on Monday morning.
The event gave students and staff of MidCity Excellence the opportunity to discuss the path to equality with members of the St. Joseph Community. Kim Warren, CEO of the program, encouraged attendees to not think of ways to help their neighbor survive, but thrive.
“We have to get out of ‘I'm just trying to survive mindset,’ and talk about finances and not just getting out of debt but being gainfully employed, having a certificate or a degree for plumbing or welding license,” Warren said. “Also talking about having a savings and creating wealth for a new generation that did not have that platform and grew up in poverty.”
Warren also said more mentors were needed in the community for young people to look to. The CEO invited two people she considered potential mentors, Missouri Western State University President Matthew Wilson and Leavenworth County Commissioner Jermaine Wilson.
“President Matt Wilson, he has a worldwide view of business and law, and I think he can challenge our kids and stretch them in many different ways because he came from a very large family of six kids, and a lot of our kids are growing up with economical challenges,” Warren said.
While President Wilson overcame economic challenges that many MidCity children could relate to, Commissioner Jermaine Wilson overcame another common struggle for children in St. Joseph: breaking the generational curse of poverty and incarnation.
“We just thought he could help us prevent a lot of kids from dropping out of school and going down the same path; and also realize that a person that doesn't have a lot of money can be the mayor and county commissioner; and a person that doesn't have a lot of education can use their influence for something positive,” Warren said.
Commissioner Wilson told guest of the summit that he had served seven years between juvenile detention and a maximum security prison before finding his purpose. After being released, Wilson started Unity in the Community which focuses on mending relationships between law enforcement and people of color.
After managing this program, Wilson was encouraged to get involved in local politics and eventually was elected mayor of Leavenworth County.
“The second day I was in office, I'd never forgot where I came from, I helped provide expungements to those that were eligible to Leavenworth County with our prosecutor Todd Thompson,” Wilson said. “Fifty individuals went through the process and were able to get their records expunged.”
Wilson now serves as Commissioner for Leavenworth County, and says it was people in the community taking a chance on him that helped him achieve this feat.
“Be willing to give a chance, be willing to look at individuals as human beings, not convicted felons, not robbers and thieves,” Wilson encouraged the community. “Yes, they might have committed those crimes and made those mistakes, but when they step back into society, they're still human beings.”
Wilson also encouraged those who were overcoming their own mistakes to not limit themselves because of them.
“You never know what you are until you’ve encountered what you are not,” Wilson said. “We all make mistakes and we all experience things that we're not proud of, but the thing is, you learn from those mistakes so you could move on with your life and you can accomplish anything you put your mind to.”
The message of giving people a second chance was not lost on even the youngest of the summit’s attendees.
“Some kids are stubborn, so you gotta have patience and work with them, to get them to good places in the future,” said sixth-grader Brooklyn Coats-Moppein.
Warren said she would like to see more community members volunteering and donating now when it is easier to influence young people than when they make some of those mistakes like Wilson talked about.
“It costs over $40,000 to incarcerate one individual,” Warren said. “If we put $40,000 into a program, we could probably save 40 or 50 more lives. So we have to choose as a community what are we going to value.”