After a drier than average start to the summer, bountiful amounts of rainfall soaked the region throughout the month of July.
The more than 10 inches that fell in St. Joseph during the month was a sigh of relief for farmers, especially after earlier droughts and last year’s historic flooding.
“These recent rains that we’ve had have been great,” said agronomist and farmer Kevin Moore. “Soybeans are also flowering, so it’s a perfect time for good soil moisture right now.”
Moore, a regional agronomist for MFA, said while rainfall can often be sporadic in coverage, the region as a whole is having a good agricultural year.
“There’s always pockets that miss out on rain and all that, but I’d say in general, at least for Northwestern Missouri, it’ll probably be a pretty decent year.”
At Rosecrans’ official National Weather Service reporting station, May brought a mere 3.56 inches of rain for the entire month. It didn’t get better in June either, as the airport reported a total of 2.98 inches for that month. Both of those figures were more than 3 inches shy for what is considered to be “normal” for those months.
Then on July 1, things started to get wet. The first day of the month dumped 1.23 inches over St. Joseph. The month continued to get on-again-off-again rainfall — some heavy — that started to add up quickly. Month to date, 7.41 inches fell at Rosecans, however that number is not accurate.
Because of a technical error at the official reporting station (KSTJ), rainfall numbers weren’t reported on Wednesday, July 29, and Thursday, July 30. Radar estimations, however, showed that 2 to 4 inches of additional rain fell over the region on Wednesday, with another 3 inches falling Thursday, prompting flood warnings for small creeks, steams and even the Missouri River, which rose slightly above flood stage Thursday into Friday. The river has since receded.
Combining official data and radar estimations, most of Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas picked up upward of 10 inches for the month. That number was much higher outside of St. Joseph, especially to the north, where portions of Holt, Andrew and Nodaway counties saw several heavy rainfall events. In Maryville, Missouri, resident Jesse Ridenour reported 8.88 inches for July. Some 30 miles to the south of St. Joe, Kansas City International Airport picked up a total of 9.97 inches for the month.
In some areas east and north of the Missouri River, farmers had a harder time planting their crops early because of wet grounds left over from flooding and additional moisture.
“There were pockets that we’re able to get planting operations done early, but then there were pockets that weren’t,” said Moore, who covers some 30 counties for MFA. “You still had a lot of growers in that area that had to wait until June to get soybean crops in.”
The delay in planting was brought on by a deluge of water that fell over spring in ares east of Interstate 35. During the months of April and May, Chillicothe, Missouri, picked up close to 11 inches of rain and Kirksville, Missouri, recorded about 10 inches. Both are official reporting sites for the National Weather Service.
While not reining in as much of the July rains that fell over western Missouri, areas in central and north central Missouri are now benefiting from the lower amounts of rain following their delayed start to the planting season. The Chillicothe airport recorded a June rainfall total of 1.93 inches, more than 3 inches below average yet a gift from Mother Nature to help dry out certain fields. That rainfall number increased to 5.44 total inches for the month of July, with more than 8 inches reported in Kirksville.
“With all the recent rain we’ve all had, the crops planted late are catching up pretty good for the most part,” Moore said.