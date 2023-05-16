With summer fast approaching and no schoolwork to worry about, it's the prime time for students to consider finding a job to make some money over the break.
The St. Joseph Youth Alliance, a nonprofit organization that aims to create a brighter future for local youth, offers many job and volunteer opportunities for students.
Misty Coyle, the program director of the Youth Volunteer Corps of St. Joseph, explained why it is beneficial for students to get summer jobs.
“I think it’s great for students and youth to have summer jobs,” Coyle said. “It gives them a sense of accomplishment. It gives them a sense of belonging with something that they care about. And also, who doesn’t want more money to spend?”
When looking for summer work, students need to take into consideration what employers are looking for in an employee.
Chuck Kempf, director of Parks, Recreation and Civic Facilities, shared what he looks for in a student seeking a summer position.
“Reliability, and, you know, common sense and enthusiasm,” Kempf said. “So, we like to see people come in that we can count on being at work every day, have a little enthusiasm about what they’re doing, and, you know, just be able to do some pretty simple problem solving while they’re on the job.”
Coyle also shared how students can find summer jobs and volunteer work.
“If you have any questions about what a youth can do to get in the working field, call Youth Alliance,” Coyle said. “We have a great youth employment program, and all the case managers there are eager to help anyone look for a job and to keep a job.”
