Many teenagers and college students are looking for ways to make some extra money during the summer, and local businesses are offering opportunities to do so.

Texas Roadhouse is hosting their first ever “Hiring Day.” The event will allow people to come in and chat with current bosses and discuss the potential of getting jobs. The event will take place on June 7th and they encourage anyone who’s interested in applying to attend.

Texas Roadhouse Managing Partner DJ Dollison said he thinks everyone is trying to fill up some spots, and the event will be very helpful.

“I know that everybody is looking for people right now, and we’re definitely in the same boat, and we’re looking forward to having a bunch of people in … It’ll be great.”

Most of the employees at Texas Roadhouse are teenagers or college aged, and Dollison says that it’s beneficial for everyone involved.

“Any kind of schooling they have, or college, it usually fits perfectly in their schedule, and they can get done with that, and about the time that they’re ready to come to work is when we open, so it kind of works out for both sides of the party. It works out really well.”

Food service is a big employer in town for those in the teenage and young adult age range. Kris and Kate’s has been in St. Joseph since 1997. Store Manager Ashlea Pratter says she thinks it’s the perfect first job.

“I mean, overall, our experience and atmosphere here is just something that I think a lot of people can enjoy. But as far as a first job for a teenager, or if you’re still in school and you’re just looking for a part time job, not only is it fun to serve ice cream all the time, but it’s just a really fun atmosphere to be a part of.”

Retail is another option for work in the area. 17-year-old Abigail Cannon is a Leader at Rally House and says the job is the perfect fit for her schedule as a student.

“Being in high school, I have a lot more stuff in the middle of the day and everything, so being able to still work like at least 4 hours in the nighttime is nice.”

Many jobs are still searching for employees. They recommend if anyone is interested in these positions, they should reach out to the business.