Many assume that car problems will only occur during the winter, but the current weather conditions have made several understand the seriousness of the heat and what it does to their vehicles.
Many local auto shops have seen a rise in customers over the last few weeks due to different levels of damages and issues being made to the vehicles.
Earl Fassel is an Alignment Technician at Belt Alignment and says that he thinks people don't understand how serious the heat can be on their cars.
"I think one of the main things with hot weather is the vehicles feel it just like we do," Fassel said. "Sometimes, it creates a lot of problems with hoses and belts and things, because they get soft with the heat and sometimes the hoses will get soft enough to blow the anti-freeze out, so there are concerns like that."
Fassel says that there are many ways to ensure your car stays well, but the best way to help your vehicle is by paying attention to the basic needs.
"It's just basic maintenance: oil changes, and just having all that checked periodically helps about as much as anything."
Fassel said that one of the biggest issues they see in the shop during these months involve breaks.
"Break lockup is another common thing that happens when the brakes get extremely hot," Fassel said. "Sometimes, they will just lock up and not release for a while until they cool off."
Service Manager at Todd's Tires Jeff Conner said that business has been very steady over the last several weeks and they've dealt more with Air Conditioning problems over anything.
“Most of the time you’re not using your air in the winter so when you’re ready to use it and then you realize it doesn’t work,” Conner said.
Due to the extreme weather conditions lately the mechanics in town are recommending that everybody take the time to get their vehicle checked out to make sure that it's running smoothly.
