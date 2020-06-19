The H.O.P.E. Outreach summer book distribution still is happening this year, just a little later and differently than in the past.
The program has been running for 26 years, but this summer is changed due to COVID-19 concerns. The program usually holds weekly reading sessions in June that also feature books being given away at various apartment complexes, but this year it will offer a book distribution only on Thursdays in July.
Earnestine Blakley, a local pastor, started the program and said she loves to share reading materials. She said she didn't shy away from this year's challenges.
"God laid it on my heart to minister through reading, so we started going to apartment complexes around St. Joseph," she said. "This year will look a little differently. So we're distributing books by putting together packets of books."
Each packet includes five books of different genres. Blakley said books aren't just for kids, and it'll be easy for people to find what they are interested in.
“We have baby though kindergarten, first through fourth grade, then fifth through junior high, and high school through adult age, and the children will be able to see the books through the clear plastic,” Blakley said.
Typically the outreach program would have volunteers sit on blankets and read with or to the kids. This year they are inviting people to bring their own blankets and sit around outside while they distribute books. Blakley encourages parents to get involved while volunteers practice social distancing this year.
The program will stop at a different location every Thursday of July. The schedule for this summer is:
-- Oakridge Apartments, 1205 Angelique St., noon to 12:20 p.m. Thursday, July 2, near the office area where lunches are served. If it rains, book distribution will be in the Community Room.
-- Brittany Village Apartments, 1601 N. 36th St., noon to 12:20 p.m. Thursday, July 9, behind the office near the picnic tables. If it rains, book distribution will be in the Kids Club Room, Building 1611 #4.
-- Cottonwood Creek Apartments, 3601 Gene Field Road, noon to 12:20 p.m. Thursday, July 16, near building C-17.
-- Bartlett Center, 409 S. 18th St., noon to 12:20 p.m. Thursday, July 23, in the gym or in the air-conditioned room off from the gym.
The program accepts donations of used and new books. Volunteers also are needed to help keep children socially distanced at the distribution sites.