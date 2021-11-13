The annual Sugar Plum Festival is back after a one-year hiatus.
The festival was noon to 4 p.m. today at Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art.
More than 30 vendors provided an opportunity for early holiday shopping.
Bee and Thistle Store Manager Lori Rodriquez said she saw increased interest from customers and it was a good chance for networking.
"For several weeks now I've been hearing people come in and say, you know, 'This year we're shopping local,' and that's great," she said. "We love to hear that. I mean, we all believe that small businesses, you know, are a foundation of everything, and so we're happy to see that coming back around."
The festival also was open Friday and there was a preview event Thursday.
