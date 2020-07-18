A few community members came together this week to plan a new subcommittee that will focus on racial disparity in St. Joseph.
Terresa Parks and Danielle McGaughy, who are the co-chairs of the subcommittee, along with Whitney Lanning, met to discuss what the committee should look like and its goals.
“There needs to be new leadership, some new faces and all the programs that we’re talking about, scholarship applications, job training, these are all things that have been attempted, usually not with a big turnout. Why? I don’t know, I can’t speak for everybody, but it’s time to get some new blood over there,” McGaughy said.
According to Lanning, executive director for Community Action Partnership of Greater St. Joseph and chairwoman of the Crime Committee, said in June the city’s Crime Committee agreed to create a subcommittee to evaluate racial disparities in the St. Joseph’s criminal justice system.
Committee members volunteered to serve on that subcommittee and during this week’s planning session, Parks, McGaughy and Lanning decided that the majority of the membership needs to be of the Black community in order for a full evaluation to occur.
Parks brought up the lack of representation of African American people in the community as a whole. “How many people do you come into contact with of color where you work? Let me go to public safety, how many people in public safety are of African American descent? Let’s go to the clerk’s office, the prosecutor’s office,” Parks said.
All three agreed that there is little communication from city officials about board meetings and how to get involved in the city. “I would like to have a representative just come sit and listen, because we’re not represented, but I would have to know what those boards are doing, what time they meet, the days, how often and the process of becoming a member of their board or just a committee member or a stand-in,” Parks said.
Parks and McGaughy are looking for an African American male perspective to lead the youth. “I would say at this point, any African American male that wants to be a part of the solution and change within the race itself, when it comes to the city itself, relationships with the police department and things of that nature, we need you to come forward,” Parks said. “We need to hear your ideas. If you’re not comfortable being in the setting, please email me, text me. You can Facebook me or go on the United We Stand page and make a post. There’s ways to get your communication out there.”
There is the concern that many are scared to come forward and speak up for many reasons, which is one of the main purposes for the subcommittee.
“It’s time that we stop having people speak for us and speak up for ourselves, because we’ve got to be part of the solution. We’ve got an opportunity to be a part of the process. Let’s just move forward,” Parks said.
The subcommittee will be meeting at 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, at City Hall. The agenda will be posted Monday with the specific room confirmed.