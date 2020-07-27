Typically at this time of year you’d find volunteers outside area retail stores asking for help to “Stuff the Bus” full of school supplies for students in St. Joseph.
But an in-person drive, particularly during tax-free weekend, makes such a thing dangerous during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kylee Strough, president of the United Way of Greater St. Joseph, has been overseeing changes to this year's drive, which includes placing bins inside stores like Walmart and other contactless ways to donate.
“What we're asking people to do is to pick up a few extra school supplies and drop them off at either United Way's office, at the Salvation Army, or at AFL-CIO,” Strough said. “The other thing that's going to look different about this this year is how those school supplies are distributed.”
Under normal circumstances, hundreds of folks would line up at the Salvation Army to receive school supplies in early August.
In an effort to maintain safety for families, staff and volunteers, the Salvation Army and United Way will be handing over school supplies, including shoes gathered by Soles for Christ, to area school districts.
“We're just trying to keep the transmission of COVID down as much as possible so that kids can go back to school and be healthy,” Strough said.
Stuff the Bus began in 2009, and donations normally bring in 20,000 packages of school supplies for students 18 and younger.
The United Way is unsure how great the demand will be this year, and how much supplies they will be able to raise.
“So we're a little worried about how many we might collect and our goal is to do the best we can. That's our goal,” Strough said.
The United Way staff and volunteers also are willing to swing by homes to pick up donated supplies. Reach out to the United Way at 816-364-2381 to find out more.