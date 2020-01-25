Survey lists drunkest states
Justin Alvarez tends bar Thursday afternoon at River Bluff Brewing in St. Joseph. The craft brewery continues to grow in popularity with its customer base. A new study says the rise of craft breweries is one factor in ranking Missouri as 23rd among heaviest-drinking states.

 Ray Scherer | News-Press NOW

A new analysis ranks Missouri in the middle of the pack when it comes to the heaviest drinking states in the nation, leading local agencies to caution against excessive alcohol use.

The “Drunkest States in America” report, recently released by the security website SafeHome.org, shows Missouri at 23rd when categories such as adult binge drinking and alcohol consumption per person are compiled. The research depicts the state as 19th in terms of adults who regularly binge drink, with the same rank for the rate-of-percentage change in adults who drank, when counting the timespan from 2008 through 2017. The study’s authors said they relied on data from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, FBI, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the review.

Against the backdrop of those findings, two St. Joseph agencies are sounding an alarm that improvement in the curtailment of heavy drinking, most notably among youths, remains a crucial goal in their missions.

“It doesn’t surprise me,” Robin Hammond, executive director of the St. Joseph Youth Alliance, told News-Press NOW, when asked about the study. “It (alcohol) is very much a part of our culture. ... It’s really part of our society.”

Toward elimination of the problem, Hammond said the alliance partners with the St. Joseph Police Department in operating an underage drinking task force. She said the agency also focuses on alcohol education with the local business community, with efforts to train servers among items at the forefront and calling for the punishment of adults who supply drinks to teens.

“Access is a big part of it,” she added. “We’ve really worked to reduce the buy rate.”

Besides those programs, the alliance also seeks to promote alcohol awareness among parents, urging them to speak freely with their children and maintain a strict oversight of liquor in the home. Posing suitable options for the youths is another key.

“Open communication is important,” she said. “We always like to look at alternatives ... getting them involved in positive actions.”

The St. Joseph Health and Safety Council is also immersed in efforts to reduce drinking. Sheldon Lyon, the council’s executive director, said he’s encouraged by an almost 6% drop in DWI violations tracked by the Missouri State Highway Patrol from 2010 through 2016. He also referred to another statistic in the SafeHome report: the rise of craft breweries that goes hand-in-hand with casual drinking.

“I think we’re experiencing the popularity of the microbrewery” in all states, Lyon stated. “It’s more of a place people can go and relax.” The state has 2.4 craft breweries per 100,000 population, according to the research.

Nonetheless, he cautioned against imbibing too deeply in the craft beers with their noted higher alcoholic content. Lyon termed Missouri’s placement in the study as indicative of the mainstream conservative Midwest.

The council, he added, works with teens in driver’s education courses and docudramas presented at high schools. Its programs for adults feature the incentive of completing course materials to regain withdrawn driver’s licenses. Missouri’s reliance on the use of ignition interlocks also has increased.

River Bluff Brewing in St. Joseph illustrates the rise of one factor noted in the study, that of craft breweries.

“We feel like craft beer in Missouri is just scratching the surface of its potential,” said Edison Derr, a co-founder of River Bluff. “The creativity that craft breweries of our size can have really lends to the fun and enjoyment that a patron can have when they come into our establishment, and when they try our beer.”

Drunkest states ranked in the U.S.

Drunkenest scores are based on a combination of state’s information ranging from adults who drink, binge drink, percent change rate of adults who drank last year, alcohol consumption per person and per-capita craft breweries in the state.

Rank Score % Drink* State

1. 224 70.8% Dist. of Columbia

2. 218 66.16 Vermont

3. 214 64.57 South Dakota

4. 209 67.8 New Hampshire

5. 206 64.2 North Dakota

6. 206 66.71 Wisconsin

7. 194 63.46 Iowa

8. 189 61.69 Montana

9. 187 63.6 Nebraska

10. 182 64.49 Colorado

11. 182 65.73 Massachusetts

12. 178 65.05 Connecticut

13. 177 64.49 Rhode Island

14. 171 59.96 Maine

15. 166 62.86 Oregon

16. 165 60.73 Pennsylvanian

17. 160 62.87 Minnesota

18. 151 59.12 Illinois

19. 146 62.42 Kansas

20. 145 65.25 Alaska

21. 143 60.99 Idaho

22. 142 53.09 New Mexico

23. 140 55.0 Missouri

24. 139 57.45 Michigan

25. 135 54.33 Louisiana

26. 132 65.53 Virginia

27. 129 59.55 Washington

28. 126 55.44 Florida

29. 125 54.29 Indiana

30. 124 53.97 Wyoming

31. 123 55.42 Delaware

32. 123 58.82 New York

33, 117 55.33 Ohio

34. 114 54.68 California

35. 103 54.83 Arizona

36. 103 57.64 Maryland

37. 100 52.14 Nevada

38. 99 57.37 New Jersey

39. 85 51.72 Texas

40. 85 47.16 Tennessee

41. 84 48.91 South Carolina

42. 73 42.38 West Virginia

43. 71 42.79 Kentucky

44. 69 48.09 North Carolina

45. 65 48.46 Hawaii

46. 59 32.54 Utah

47. 54 48.72 Oklahoma

48. 41 45.34 Alabama

49. 37 41.58 Mississippi

50. 31 48.94 Georgia

51. 27 43.17 Arkansas

*Denotes percentage of adults who drink regularly

SOURCE: SafeHome.org