Students of Carden Park Elementary were able to step into the shoes of community leaders through the Circuit 2 Program at emPowerU on Monday afternoon.
During the program designed to teach problem solving on a community level, students split into groups where they were tasked with solving an issue unique to their fictional town or city. Devran Brower, programs operator for the Mosaic Life Care Foundation, said the program wanted to tackle big issues that are realistic.
“We like to go for really big issues for students, because that's kind of our world, unfortunately,” Brower said. “So for example, in Century City, it's the largest community in our region, one of the things in there is homelessness. Now there are four other problems or five other problems, but they can only really work on one.”
Students were tasked with researching what issues the community seemed most worried about by reading the town’s local paper, then brainstormed ways to solve the problem they deemed most important.
Students were given roles like mayor, finance adviser, lobbyist and broadcast journalist to create a multidimensional plan to tackle the community’s problem. At the end of their brainstorming session, the group would present their plans to the county commissioners.
Ammie Hausman, a facilitator of one group, said she hopes students would be able to take their experience outside the program and tackle issues in their own communities.
“We talk about ways in which they can improve their own community, in the real world, in their school community or their neighborhood or a group that they're a part of, like a youth group,” Hausman said. “We want to encourage them to share their voice, share their vision and share their solutions.”
The next step in the program is for students who want to take some of those ideas about their fictitious cities and instate them in their local community.
“If there's a group of students that has a heart for a community issue, and they want to work on it, we can give them up to $10,000 if they apply for a grant to make an impact in our community,” Brower said. “For example, last year, one of the grants we gave out was just two students who decided they wanted to try to help some of the homeless people in our community. And then we also had a school that was close that want to do beautification, because their playground is really kind of a community hub.”
The Mosaic Life Care Foundation plans to bring students from every elementary school in St. Joseph to take part in the Circuit 2 Program throughout the next several months.