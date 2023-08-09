Students should use caution on social media, educators say

High school mentors are pointing out the highlights of social media while still encouraging students to think before they post.
Kids often look up to celebrities and athletes, but they can be a prime example of how social media can lead to consequences in a job.
Last Saturday, NASCAR driver Noah Gragson got indefinitely suspended for liking an offensive meme on Instagram.
Gragson is not the first professional athlete to face scrutiny for social media activity, as Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, San Diego Padres pitcher Josh Hader and San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa are among the countless others who have dealt with blowback of old activity.
For many athletes who have faced backlash over social media, most of the offensive material was shared while they were in high school. This is a time when many kids are getting online for the first time, whether it’s via Snapchat, TikTok or even video game chats.
“Social media can be an awesome tool, but every tool, when used incorrectly, can be a weapon,” said Chuck Davis, head coach of Bishop LeBlond football. “As social media grows, awareness needs to grow about what not to do just as much as what to do.”
When everyone has a phone in high school, cameras and social media can be everywhere you turn, which means that anything someone says or does could be put online for the world to see. This makes surrounding yourself with the right people very important, Davis said.
“You start to become who you surround yourself with,” Davis said. “Surrounding yourself with people that have negative thoughts, it’s hard to not have that evolved into your personality as well.
“It’s definitely worth schools mentioning,” he continued. “I think too often kids are given this tool like a new and then turn loose with it.”
When situations do come up, it’s important for the right people to address it immediately. Social media activity for a 16-year-old could affect college recruiting as well as job searches down the road.
“If it’s something where I’m concerned about their well-being, then I would get the parents involved,” Davis said. “Kids who have 15-year-old brains have to think about when they’re 35, making career decisions and base their posts today on what they want their futures to look like.”
