The area’s latest group of high school graduates approaches this momentous occasion with the advantage of faith in trying times, the certainty that everything happens for a reason, as God ordains.
It is that faith which Amaya Woods, new alumna of St. Joseph Christian School, holds close to her heart as she prepares to move on and begin her first semester of collegiate studies in a time altered beyond recognition by pandemic COVID-19. Woods will study at Northwest Missouri State University. In that, she will again trust in God’s guidance. St. Joe Christian taught her that.
“Coming to this school has just really given me the opportunity to grow in my faith,” she said. “I just think that’s something I wouldn’t have gotten anywhere else. And so I just think that it’s by the grace of God that I ended up here.”
Striving to give its students a memorable experience despite the public health threat, the school arranged to have students parade safely within the vehicles they decorated as part of a long-standing graduation tradition. The event was a gentle departure from the usual graduation ceremony the school arranges, but one the students embraced with alacrity.
“Yeah, so I mean our senior year is not ending anywhere like we expected,” said new alumna Audrey Maggart. “But, I’m so glad that our school family came together to put something on like this.”
The St. Joseph Police Department Special Response Team welcomed Roary the Lion aboard the LenCo BearCat. Roary steered the procession around families and supporters of the Class of 2020 from the cupola of the armored vehicle, all of whom remained in the area of their own vehicles to maintain social distancing.
New alumnus Grady Kellam, who played for the St. Joe Christian Lions football team as a middle linebacker — and who will continue his athletic career at Ottawa University in Franklin County, Kansas — said the sight stirred mixed emotions.
“At the same time that I’m happy about it, I’m also like, gonna miss having family around here,” he said. “Because, no matter what, nobody’s going to judge you here. They’re always going to show you love and kindness.”
Maggart, having attended at St. Joe Christian since preschool, is facing a major transition in her life as she prepares to study nursing at Mississippi College located in the capital city of the Magnolia State, Jackson. She holds, on a bone-deep level, that God has been with her through her entire life. She is determined to become a medical professional in his service, especially with the pressing national health crisis at hand. Yet wherever that takes her, the bond to her alma mater will remain.
“It’s really memorable, everything that has happened here,” she said. “It’ll be a forever home to me.”