Around 200 students from eight career and technical schools gathered at Hillyard Technical Center to participate in the District SkillsUSA Leadership and Skills Contest.
Students showed off their skills in timed challenges related to carpentry, welding, computers, HVAC repair and other occupations, all while being graded by professionals in and around the community.
Some students repaired machinery while others built small structures from wood — all of them competing against one another.
“Besides the thrill of competition and being able to say that you are a district winner, it is a great resume-builder,” Jill Huntsman, the director at Hillyard Technical Center, said. “Once they get to the state level, there is a lot of industry support, and they get a lot of awesome prizes. They can also earn scholarships, so there's all kinds of different advantages to students doing well today.”
Friday represented the Northwest district portion of the competition. Should they perform well, students will then move on to state. Moving further, those students will represent Missouri itself in the national competition.
Sean Edwards, a welding instructor at Hillyard, said SkillsUSA gives these students the ability to compare their skills to others, but also to industry-recognized standards.
In that way, he added, the process is both exciting and nerve-wracking at the same time.
“The welding industry, especially here in town, is looking for quite a few employees, and I think it's good for these kids to get out here and see what the competitive market is like, because all these other young men and women are going to be vying for the same jobs that they are,” Edwards said.
Huntsman agreed that industry leaders and community members who are helping to foster the talents of the students participating are a big part of what makes SkillsUSA, especially at this level, so special.
“The community support for these programs and the career and technical education is so incredibly important and vital to our local and regional economy,” she said. “These are the future employees, so this is so important for them to be able to showcase their talents so that future employers know their worth.”