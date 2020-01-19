The ACT test is an important factor for a lot of high school students wanting to get into the college of their choice.
For James Jura, a Central High junior, the process of receiving a perfect score of 36 came with practice and taking the test multiple times. Jura received a 33 his first time taking the test as a freshman and earned a perfect score the third time taking the test.
Jura said he dealt with the stress of improving his score by always telling himself there would be another opportunity to take the test.
“I just kind of put it off by telling myself there are six ACT tests a year,” Jura said. “The first one is a good score, but there’s always room for improvement.”
Katie Kimble, a counselor and instructor of the ACT Academy, a program that helps students advance their ACT score, said that she suggests students take the test early in their high school career and multiple times to raise their scores.
”A difference between a 33 and 34 can be one question on the test,” Kimble said.
Kimble said the way to improve is different for everyone, as she watches how people take the test and what areas they need to improve on.
Kimble said she has seen students stress from the test, but she reminds people there are more colleges and scholarships that are looking for more than the test.
“The big thing with the ACT is remembering it’s not the end-all, be-all. The college’s scholarships, they’re going to look at your GPA,” Kimble said. “Knowing that you are more than just your test is really important to remember.”
Jura took the ACT Acadamy at Central and said he has the community at Central to thank for helping him achieve his perfect score.
“The support from the community has been great,” Jura said. “It wouldn’t have been possible without Central, my family, the students here, everybody that supports me. It’s been great to have them all behind me.”