During his history class at Central High School, James Jura listened intently to his teacher about previous impeachments in U.S. history.
When his teacher posed a question to the class, no one seemed to have the answer, until one student spoke up:
“Come on, James. You got a 36 on your ACT; you should know this.”
The class chuckled as Jura shrugged with a smile on his face.
The Central junior was able to accomplish what about 1.8 million students in 2019 could not: Earning the highest possible score on his ACT. But it wasn’t his first attempt.
After scoring a 33 during his freshman and sophomore years, he made it his personal goal to tack on those three extra points.
He would go on to take the ACT Academy for the first time this year, providing him with time management and studying techniques for the exam.
“So I knew the science and reading were my strongest parts, so if I could get a 36 on that, that would set me up well for the for the other parts,” Jura said.
His tips seemed simple: Get a good night's sleep and be sure to have good breakfast the morning of the exam outside of studying intensely for the material present on the ACT.
Such a score should draw the eye of colleges and universities, and Jura, who hopes to practice in the medical field, said he’s looking at attending UMKC, Stanford or Duke, though he has plenty of time to make a decision.
“So that's something that my parents told me, ‘You’ve got to have a plan.’ That helped me to get plenty of time to study on the ACT and do well on it,” Jura said.
But outside of studying, Jura said he’s a pretty typical teenager. He plays video games, watches TV and enjoys talking with friends on social media.
“This wouldn't have been possible without Central High School, all the teachers that help, the students, my family -- everything was great,” he said.